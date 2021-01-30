CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) versus Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Head-To-Head Contrast

CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) and Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CLST and Orbital Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLST N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 12.01 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -16.55

CLST has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orbital Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares CLST and Orbital Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLST N/A N/A N/A Orbital Energy Group -47.16% -71.85% -34.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CLST and Orbital Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLST 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbital Energy Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Orbital Energy Group has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.11%. Given Orbital Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orbital Energy Group is more favorable than CLST.

Volatility & Risk

CLST has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of CLST shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orbital Energy Group beats CLST on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc. has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc. in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc. is in liquidation.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc., was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

