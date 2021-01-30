Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.02. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 45,164 shares traded.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0967 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

