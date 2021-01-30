Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola Sells 1,200 Shares

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $18,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,299,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,130.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jim Frankola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jim Frankola sold 84,653 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,196,993.42.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLDR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 9.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,586,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,762,000 after acquiring an additional 470,174 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,990,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,917,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 137,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 1,894,006 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,029,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 72,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

