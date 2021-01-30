Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,226.40 ($16.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) stock opened at GBX 1,410 ($18.42) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,406.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,209.63. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

