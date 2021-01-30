Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Short Interest Update

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the December 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLIGF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Clinigen Group stock remained flat at $$7.70 during trading on Friday. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $942.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

