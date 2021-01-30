Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 536.7% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSEAF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clearwater Seafoods from $5.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Clearwater Seafoods in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “fair value” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock.

Clearwater Seafoods stock remained flat at $$6.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Clearwater Seafoods has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

