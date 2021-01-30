ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) (TSE:CSM) Trading Down 14.3%

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) (TSE:CSM)’s share price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 460,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 168,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) (TSE:CSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.76 million during the quarter.

ClearStream Energy Services Inc provides midstream production services in Canada and the United States. The company operates construction services, wear technologies, and environmental services segments. The Wear Technology, Fabrication, and Environmental Services segment provides custom fabrication services supporting pipeline and infrastructure projects; patented wear overlay technology services in overlay pipe spools, pipe bends, and plates; and regulatory and environmental advisory services.

