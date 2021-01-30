Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Lake Street Capital

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CLFD opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.49 million, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $46,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 21,370 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $511,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,249,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

