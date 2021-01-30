ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the December 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. 5,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,710. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 230,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 443.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.