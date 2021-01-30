ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the December 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EMO stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 63,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,729. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

