ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Up 135.7% in January

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.48% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF alerts:

Shares of YLDE opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $36.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.