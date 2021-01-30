CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

CLSK stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.41 million, a PE ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 5.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

