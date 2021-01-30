Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Down 89.9% in January

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CETY remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,288,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,216,045. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable. It operates through three segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Electronic Assembly. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity.

