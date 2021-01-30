Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $725,000 Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 922.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 135.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $769,281.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,860 shares in the company, valued at $82,778,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $308,667.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,372,357 shares of company stock valued at $231,701,886. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

ADPT opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

