Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $657,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

