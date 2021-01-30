Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 10,428 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in General Electric by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,690,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 176,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.