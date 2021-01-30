Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,651 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $371.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $387.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

