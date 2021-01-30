Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $118.64 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

