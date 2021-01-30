Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of CCC stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 70,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,647,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

