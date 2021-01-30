City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. City currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of City stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. City has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in City by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in City by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in City by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in City by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

