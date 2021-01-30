Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $76,466.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,839.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,011.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $133.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average of $133.38. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

