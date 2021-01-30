Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB: CZFS) recently:

1/28/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

1/26/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

1/19/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

1/14/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

1/13/2021 – Citizens Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

12/29/2020 – Citizens Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

12/1/2020 – Citizens Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.