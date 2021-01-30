Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

