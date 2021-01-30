Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years.

CZWI opened at $11.10 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

