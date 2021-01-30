Citigroup Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $105.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King cut shares of PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

PVH opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74. PVH has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PVH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

