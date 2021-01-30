Citigroup Increases Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $257.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $249.00 to $257.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $27,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

