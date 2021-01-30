Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $57.99 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.