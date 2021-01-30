CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. CIT Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $48.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

