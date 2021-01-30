Circle Property Plc (CRC.L) (LON:CRC) Shares Down 0.6%

Circle Property Plc (CRC.L) (LON:CRC) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.32). 5,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50 ($2.33).

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 165.17. The company has a market capitalization of £49.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Circle Property Plc (CRC.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. Circle Property Plc (CRC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

