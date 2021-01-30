Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.21.
CGX opened at C$10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.23. The company has a market cap of C$665.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. Cineplex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.
