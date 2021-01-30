Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

CGX opened at C$10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.23. The company has a market cap of C$665.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. Cineplex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

