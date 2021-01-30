Cindicator (CND) Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $21.88 million and approximately $691,112.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.64 or 0.00907531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00052849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.27 or 0.04678039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018515 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

CND is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

