Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1,542.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,839 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cigna were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after buying an additional 466,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,226,000 after buying an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,058,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $217.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.03. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.