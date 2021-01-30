CIBC Cuts Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$23.00

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.94.

Shares of GEI opened at C$19.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.90. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$28.34.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.0318749 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson acquired 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.59 per share, with a total value of C$107,562.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares in the company, valued at C$1,669,313.66. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown acquired 10,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$182,057.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,371 shares in the company, valued at C$1,815,711.39.

About Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

