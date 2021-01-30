Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

