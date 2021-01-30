Christopher Jones Purchases 24,073 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) insider Christopher Jones acquired 24,073 shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £64,997.10 ($84,919.13).

Christopher Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Christopher Jones acquired 38,468 shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).

LON HSP opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.07 million and a P/E ratio of 90.00. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.40 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 263.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.32%.

About Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

