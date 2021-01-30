Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CBKC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 737,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,245. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.87. Christopher & Banks has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 417.96%.

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

