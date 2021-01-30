Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 75,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $597.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. Chinook Therapeutics accounts for 0.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Chinook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

