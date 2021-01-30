Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,900 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 2,191,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.3 days.

CFTLF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,900. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers ResourceOne and TopLink/TSA+ software, and Ark big data middleware platforms.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.