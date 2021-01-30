Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,900 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 2,191,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.3 days.
CFTLF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,900. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.
About Chinasoft International
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.