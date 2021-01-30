China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading Up 9.7%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 32,035,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 15,013,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

