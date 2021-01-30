China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)’s stock price traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.