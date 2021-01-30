China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CEA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.49.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. Equities analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth about $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

