CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,053 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.4% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

NYSE:LMT traded down $6.11 on Friday, reaching $321.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,299. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

