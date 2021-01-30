CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

