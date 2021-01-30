Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 22,759 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,759 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 114,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

