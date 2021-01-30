Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIC opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $11.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

