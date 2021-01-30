Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,056 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NYSE NEE opened at $80.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

