Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $70.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.23.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.