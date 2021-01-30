Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 137.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $1,804,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.30.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.