Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 773 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $351.30 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $369.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.91 and its 200 day moving average is $322.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

