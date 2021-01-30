Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,693 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

V opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.42. The stock has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

